Zero tolerance against violation of smog SOPs, warns Faisalbabd Commissioner

FAISALABAD - Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed has directed deputy commissioners and other officers of district administrations to adopt zero tolerance policy against violation of smog SOPs.

Presiding over a meeting, she said that performance of all departments should be monitoring and their anti smog measures should also be checked thoroughly by convening daily meetings. She also directed to visit industrial units and brick kilns to the anti smog SOPs could be implemented in letter and spirit. She said that a massive awareness campaign should be launched for sensitizing citizens so that they could adopt precautionary and preventive measures against the menace of smog.

She also directed the district administrations and police to strengthen their liaison and check anti smog measures of all departments and ensure removal of flaws in this regard. She also took a briefing about law & order in the division and directed the police heads to improve security of the Chinese according to the set SOPs.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil and others were also present in the meeting.

Bus terminals washed to reduce smog impact

The General Bus Stand and City Terminal were washed to reduce the ill-impact of smog. Secretary District Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Humanyun Rashid supervised the washing operation and said that smog had become a serious issue. Therefore, no vehicle would be allowed to run without fitness certificates. He directed transport owners and drivers to get engines of their vehicles repaired before plying them because strict action against smoke-emitting vehicles would be taken without any discrimination.

Boiler sealed, owner fined over pollution

Deputy Director Environment Protection Johar Abbas Randhawa sealed a boiler of a sizing unit and imposed a fine of Rs200,000 on its owner on charges of violating Punjab Environmental Protection (Smog Prevention & Control) Rules. A spokesman for local administration said here on Saturday that the DD Environment checked various factories and found burning of prohibited materials in the boiler of a sizing unit situated at Jaranwala Road in Muhammad Abad which was causing pollution and smog. Therefore, the boiler was sealed and a fine of Rs200,000 was imposed on its owner, he added.