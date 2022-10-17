Share:

QUETTA - As many as 25 protesting physiotherapists on Sunday remanded in police custody after they were arrested late Saturday from the red zone area of the provincial capital.

The detained physio­therapists were produced before the court, which sent them to jail on one-day re­mand. The representatives of the Physiotherapists As­sociation had staged a sit-in protest last week in favour of their demands at the red zone. The Chief Minister of Balochistan assured them of resolution of their legiti­mate issues, however they continued their sit-in in the red zone causing disruption for the traffic system in the city. The police had arrested 25 protesters against whom a case has been registered and presented them before a court in Quetta on Sunday.

Meanwhile, members of Physiotherapists Asso­ciation organized a protest outside the Quetta Press Club for the release of the detained members.

Addressing the gathering, the office bearers of the as­sociation said that as many as 1,500 physiotherapists, who obtained degrees from various institutes were de­prived of the government jobs in public hospitals.

For job opportunities in the hospitals, they had been protesting for more than four months by setting up a symbolic hunger strike camp in front of the press club. They called upon the govern­ment to release the detained physiotherapists and ensure job opportunities for them.