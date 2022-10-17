Share:

LAHORE - On the instructions of Inspector General of Po­lice (IGP) Punjab Faisal Shahkar, action against violation of the code of conduct of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was carried out. DPO Sheikhupura Fais­al Mukhtar said that during the blockade, the Bhikhi police re­covered weapons from a suspicious vehicle and three persons were arrested along with weapons. A case has been registered against the arrested persons. DPO Sheikhupura said that no violation of code of conduct would be tolerated in the bye-election.