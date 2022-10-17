Share:

MULTAN - Fisheries Department south Punjab has fa­cilitated fish farmers in installation of fish cage clusters in different rivers to promote protein rich fish across the region.

Talking to media here on Sunday, Di­rector General Fisheries South Punjab Dr Zahid Siddique said that fish cage culture was a modern concept of farming in which cages are installed in the freshwater.

He said 5,000 cages were being in­stalled in the province and the govern­ments, both federal and Punjab, were pro­viding subsidies on installation of cages.

Under the Rs1775 million project, Pun­jab and federal government are offering 60 and 40 percents shares respectively with an aim to promote the modern con­cept of fish farming. To a query about in­stallation of cages in south Punjab, the DG informed that 300 cages had been made operational in south Punjab. He stated that 200 fish cages were installed at Ghazi Ghat in river Sindh. Similarly, 100 are op­erational at Mailsi Siphon. Dr Zahid added that the work on another 100 fish cages was in progress. About subsidy, Dr Zahid Siddique maintained that the government was providing 80 percent subsidy on in­stallation of fish cages. However, farmers are paying the remaining 20 percents in order to avail the facility.

The fish cage culture will surely help improve production of fish in the coun­try. He also informed that three diagnos­tic labs were also introduced to facilitate the fish farmers. South Punjab is termed as hub of fish farming as fish farms are located at an area of 38,000 acres. About 2805 farmers are registered with the Fisheries Department in south Punjab. The mobile vans of the Fisheries depart­ment used to visit farms to analyse and diagnose issues at fish farms