LAHORE     -    More than 500 Indian Sikh  yatrees will arrive here on  October 26, Wednesday via  Wagah Border to participate  in the celebrations of Sikh Religion  Saka Punja Sahib. The  main ceremony of Saka Punja  Sahib will be held in Hassanabad  on October 30, in  which, Sikh yatrees from different  countries including India  will participate, said official  sources here on Sunday.  Evacuee Trust Property Board  (ETPB) Chairman Habibur  Rehman said the guests (Sikh  yatrees) would be entertained  with hospitality. He said that  foolproof security arrangements  had been made for Sikh  yatrees besides accommodations  and travelling facilities  for them. Additional Secretary  Shrines Rana Shahid said  that on the directions of ETPB  Chairman, all arrangements  had been finalised.