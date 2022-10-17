Share:

Leaks gate has turned into a vortex of critical and political affairs in our country as audio and video leaks are being made viral on successive days and available on social media which has been playing a pivotal role in resonating the drumbeats of war ballads in their epic manner.

Just recently an audio clip has surfaced and gone viral on social media in which former PM Imran Khan and his principal secretary to PM Azam Khan can be heard hatching a cypher conspiracy regarding a diplomatic cypher received from the USA through our ambassador.

The chairman of PTI has been claiming that he has been the victim of an American-orchestrated conspiracy of regime change ever since his ouster from the power in the result of a successful no-confidence motion in April. Even though he has vehemently pursued and shrewdly furthered his fake and fabricated narrative of foreign intervention in our internal politics during his political rallies and widely attended processions but the recent audio leaks featuring the former premier have laid him bare.

There is no doubt that he enjoys great respect among his voters and supporters being the chairman of the most popular political party but the recent episode of audio leaks has exposed him badly and it should be a matter of great concern for his followers. A prime minister is the constitutional head of the country and he is deemed to be the lynchpin of the guardian of our national international internal and external interests.

Ever since his ouster from the power corridors, he has been churning on rumour factories and throwing serious allegations on his political opponents and rivals and has been distributing certificates of treachery and calling names to the heads of national institutions sans any substantive evidence.

Quite ironically instead of playing for the development and progress of Pakistan, he has been playing with Pakistan for his own petty political interests.

Analysing all the developing stories in this context it is quite imperative for the existing government to take serious note of this breach of secret act and initiate a highest level probe to ascertain the facts amid fiction and take stern legal action against those who have been involved in crimes.

SAJJAD KHATTAK,

Attock.