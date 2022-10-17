Share:

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Abid Sher Ali on Monday has admitted his defeat in NA-108 Faisalabad by-election against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan.

Admitting his defeat, Abid Sher Ali said he respects the decision of the masses. The PML-N stalwart said increasing inflation and inflated electricity bills were the main reasons for the defeat.

Abid Sher Ali said the party has taken the by-elections as a rehearsal for the general elections.

As per unofficial and unconfirmed results of NA-108 Faisalabad by-election, former prime minister Imran Khan secured 99,602 votes compared to 75,131 votes received by PML-N’s Abis Sher Ali.

There were eight National Assembly and three Punjab Assembly sets on which the by-elections were held on Sunday.

Imran Khan made history by emerging victorious on six National Assembly seats during by-elections, according to unofficial results.

According to unconfirmed and unofficial results, PTI clinched victory in NA-31 Peshawar, NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA 108 Faisalabad, Karachi’s NA-239 Korangi, and NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II as PTI Chairman Imran Khan defeated ruling coalition candidates in respective constituencies.

However, PPP has clinched NA Multan-IV and NA-237 Malir seats in the Sunday by-election. In NA-157, Ali Musa Gilani defeated Meher Bano Qu­reshi, daughter of PTI leader Shah Mah­mood Qureshi.