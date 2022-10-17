SARGODHA - Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Shoaib Niswana on Sunday chaired the meeting of district emergency response committee for anti-dengue, in which, anti-dengue activities were reviewed. Addressing the meeting, the ADC directed the officers concerned to intensify anti-dengue activities. He said that all relevant departments and anti-dengue teams should continue to take full measures to prevent mosquito breeding. Anti-dengue teams should clear all hotspots and all officers concerned to supervise the anti-dengue teams effectively, he said. All resources should be utilized to provide awareness to the public about anti-dengue precautions, he added. Officers of the departments concerned were also present in the meeting.
