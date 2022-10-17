Share:

SARGODHA - Additional Deputy Com­missioner (Finance and Planning) Shoaib Niswana on Sunday chaired the meeting of district emer­gency response committee for anti-dengue, in which, anti-dengue activities were reviewed. Addressing the meeting, the ADC directed the officers concerned to intensify anti-dengue ac­tivities. He said that all relevant departments and anti-dengue teams should continue to take full mea­sures to prevent mosquito breeding. Anti-dengue teams should clear all hotspots and all officers concerned to supervise the anti-dengue teams effec­tively, he said. All resourc­es should be utilized to provide awareness to the public about anti-dengue precautions, he added. Of­ficers of the departments concerned were also pres­ent in the meeting.