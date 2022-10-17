MULTAN - In what appeared to be a setback to Pakistan sults. The competition in Multan was expected between the two candidates as nearly 10 years ago, in early 2012, Gillani won the NA seat from Multan that was vacated by Qureshi, who had joined the PTI by then. In a press conference after the unofficial results were in, Yousuf Raza Gilani told journalists that he was thankful to PPP for awarding his son the ticket and praised PML-N and the coalition alliance for supporting Musa. “I am thankful to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman,” the ex-prime minister said. Gillani also slammed PTI Chairman Khan and said that his narrative had led to instability in the country. “What’s the use of contesting elections when he [Imran Khan] has to resign from other seats,” he said, urging the people of South Punjab to reject the PTI chief’s narrative. “This wasn’t a contest between Gillani and Qureshi clan, instead it was a fight against Khan’s narrative,” he asserted. The former premier said that the leaders need to think about the benefit of the country and not about their parties. According to unofficial results, declared by the office of returning officer on Sunday, the PPP’s candidate Syed Ali Musa Gillani got 107,327 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi secured 82,141 votes.
