MULTAN - In what appeared to be a setback to Pakistan sults. The competition in Mul­tan was expected between the two candidates as near­ly 10 years ago, in early 2012, Gillani won the NA seat from Multan that was vacated by Qureshi, who had joined the PTI by then. In a press con­ference after the unofficial results were in, Yousuf Raza Gilani told journalists that he was thankful to PPP for awarding his son the tick­et and praised PML-N and the coalition alliance for sup­porting Musa. “I am thank­ful to PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, and PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Reh­man,” the ex-prime minister said. Gillani also slammed PTI Chairman Khan and said that his narrative had led to insta­bility in the country. “What’s the use of contesting elections when he [Imran Khan] has to resign from other seats,” he said, urging the people of South Punjab to reject the PTI chief’s narrative. “This wasn’t a contest between Gillani and Qureshi clan, instead it was a fight against Khan’s narra­tive,” he asserted. The former premier said that the leaders need to think about the ben­efit of the country and not about their parties. According to unofficial results, declared by the office of returning of­ficer on Sunday, the PPP’s candidate Syed Ali Musa Gil­lani got 107,327 votes, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Mehar Bano Qureshi secured 82,141 votes.