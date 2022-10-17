ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has once again dealt his political opponents a mighty blow by winning six of seven national assembly seats he was contesting on alone against the PDM candidates, also setting another milestone in the election history of the country by winning such number of NA seats in one go.
Besides the landmark success, the PTI also grabbed 2 of 3 Punjab Assembly seats that were up for grabs in the by-polls held on Sunday. It was already being expected that the PTI would win majority seats and the only query left is the victory margin by which Imran Khan defeats the opponents. The PDM government had selected the 10 national assembly constituencies to accept resignations of the PTI MNAs where
the PML-N or other parties had faced defeat at the hands of PTI candidates by quite a low margin in the 2018 general elections. At that time, the PML-N and other political parties as PPP, JUI-F and ANP had separately contested the PTI candidates in these constituencies and met defeat by a low margin of votes. This time the parties, now part of the PDM ruling alliance, had jointly fielded their candidates in these constituencies with a hope that their joint effort would bridge the 2018 vote gap. But it turned out to be otherwise. The only seat which Imran Khan has lost is Malir, Karachi, where Abdul Hakeem Baloch of the PPP defeated the PTI chairman.
The PTI has also lost the Multan NA seat to PPP’s Syed Ali Moosa Gilani, the son of former premier Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani. That was the only NA seat up for vote where PTI Chairman Imran Khan was not in the contest as PTI candidate. Instead, the party awarded ticket to Mehr Bano Qureshi, the daughter of former foreign minister and PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Khan already holds the record of winning five national assembly seats in the 2018 elections. In the process, he broke the record of former premier Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who also contested from five constituencies simultaneously, won 4 seats and lost one. It is also another record as Khan has become the first-ever candidate to contest elections from seven constituencies simultaneously.
The elections result itself is an answer to the question why the PDM is running away from the general elections being demanded by the PTI with full force. Nothing was so surprising for the political observers as PTI was expected to defeat the PDM. People have spoken through ballot, quite loudly, suggesting that PTI leader Imran Khan is the most popular leader in the country.
Victory margin varied from constituency to constituency; still it is encouraging for the PTI that it alone defeated the joint candidates of the PDM. The results become more impressive for the PTI keeping in view that the ‘battlegrounds’ were of PDM’s choice.
Among the political parties, the PTI is way ahead of its rivals when it comes to electioneering, besides its huge presence on social media. On the other hand, the PML-N is at a major disadvantage in many areas that may undoubtedly cost it dearly in the next general elections too. To the disappointment of the candidates and supporters, the PML-N quietly decided against squandering energies in campaigning for the ‘lost battle’.