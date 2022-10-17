Share:

Rawalpindi-Chairperson of IDEAS and Department of Social Welfare, Punjab, Iram Mumtaz said some 15 to 20 percent of children studying in every class in educational institutions of Pakistan lack the timely ability to learn and understand due to dyslexia.

The IDEAS Chairperson while stating international studies and statistics said five years ago, the number of dyslexic children in Pakistan was 12 million which gradually increased over time.

Mumtaz said one of the main reasons for this was the lack of timely identification and therapy of dyslexic children.

“There is an urgent need to take timely measures to inform parents, teachers, institutions and especially the government about dyslexia. So that dyslexic children can be made active citizens of the country like other children by timely therapy,” she said. The IDEAS Chairperson mentioned that a workshop was held at Women Development and Welfare Center, Sewing Center, Department of Social Welfare and Bait ul-Maal, Rawalpindi, in connection with the “Dyslexia Children Awareness Campaign” organized by IDEAS every year in Pakistan, like the rest of the world. The workshop was participated by more than 50 female teachers and staff members including specialist therapists Gulnaz Shah, Maleeha Arif, Dr Shaista Kamran, Dr Sadia, Lamiya Munaaf, Sumbal, Zeeshan Masood and others who worked with dyslexia children in IDEAS.

The female teachers were sensitised on the importance of paying special attention to children who were facing difficulty in writing, reading, learning and understanding while studying. On this occasion, Chairperson Iram Mumtaz along with her fellow members informed the female teachers and staff about the various methods of learning and teaching dyslexic children through practical activities.

After understanding the development and learning process of a dyslexic child, the teachers also demonstrated by doing a practical demonstration. The teachers thanked Mumtaz and her members and termed the workshop as crucial for teachers. They stressed, “Many children around us are suffering from dyslexia, but due to lack of awareness and our inattention, these children are suffering from depression and negative attitudes instead of learning and understanding, which is affecting their self-esteem badly.”

“We are very grateful for the ideas. Those who raised this important issue and we will request them to organize such informative workshops in other cities also,” the teachers voiced. Chairman IDEAS Iram Mumtaz said that as a teacher, she was carrying out the duty of awareness about dyslexia and children for more than 18 years. But nine years ago, IDEAS was officially founded with the purpose of spreading awareness about dyslexia and providing facilities for dyslexic children in the educational system and curriculum.

She also thanked the hard-working team of IDEAS for their efforts through which the Dyslexia Bill was approved by both Houses of the Parliament and would soon be enacted into law.

“Senator Samina Saeed, Member of National Assembly and Parliamentary Secretary for Education Zeb Jaffar and Senator Nuzhat Sadiq gave ideas in this effort for which we are very grateful,” she concluded.