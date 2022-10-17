Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League president and former prime minister Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has said that US President Joe Biden has been making irresponsible statements before and is still making the same regarding Pakistan’s nuclear assets. In a press statement here the other day, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said that Pakistan’s nuclear assets are in the most secure and strong hands of Pakistan Army. He contended that Pakistan’s atomic installations are safer and secure comparing to any other country including India. The former prime minister said that there is no justification for discussing Pakistan’s nuclear programme by anyone and it should not be discussed. He said that a few days before the 2008 elections, the current US President Joe Biden, Senator John Kerry and Senator Chuck Hagel had come to his house and praised Parvez Elahi’s exemplary work in the fields of education and health, after which they discussed Pakistan’s politics and elections