ISLAMABAD - Just when it looked that Pakistan and the United States had buried the hatchet and were mov­ing on for a new phase of friendship, President Joe Biden came up with a statement to wreck the recent reconciliato­ry efforts.

Joe Biden alleged that Pakistan’s nucle­ar programme lacked ‘cohesion’ and that it was among the world’s ‘most dangerous’ na­tions. Pakistani leaders responded and insisted that Pakistan’s nuclear weapons were in safe hands. They termed Biden’s claims as ir­responsible and base­less. US Ambassador to Pakistan was also summoned to the For­eign Office to convey a strong demarche.

Biden’s statement came as Pakistan was celebrating Prime Min­ister Shehbaz Shar­if, Foreign Minister Bi­lawal Bhutto Zardari and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa’s successful vis­its to Washington. Pre­viously, the appoint­ment of Donald Blome as the US Ambassador to Pakistan after a long break was also a genu­ine achievement.

The meetings in Washington had realis­tically been successful and positive but Biden’s comments ruined the friendly atmosphere.

Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif was in the US in September, primarily to attend the United Na­tions General Assembly session but he also con­centrated on bilateral meetings with the US leaders and other for­eign dignitaries.

Last week, the US hosted Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for a week-long sojourn, topped with a ceremo­ny commemorating 75 years of diplomatic ties at the Museum of Amer­ican Diplomacy.

Later, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa visited the US on a weeklong trip, sure­ly another sign to improve re­lations between the two sides. His last visit to the US was in 2019 when he accompanied the then prime minister Imran Khan on a three-day trip.

Although, Biden’s statement created a stir, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre yesterday said the US president’s remarks pertain­ing to Pakistan’s nuclear pro­gramme were ‘nothing new’ as he has made such com­ments before.

Responding to questions during a news briefing, press secretary said Biden views a secure and prosperous Paki­stan as critical to US interests.

“So that is something (about what his views have) been on Pakistan. More specifically he has made those comments be­fore, so that is nothing new - what you heard from him last night,” she maintained.

Defence Minister Khawa­ja Muhammad Asif said Paki­stan wanted relations with the US based on mutual respect but Washington, according to him, did not like Pakistan’s impartial stand on the Rus­sia-Ukraine conflict.

He reiterated that Pakistan’s nuclear capability was the most effective deterrent for peace in the region. “Pakistan has been an ally of the US since the 1950s. It is history how the US supported Pakistan in our difficult times. We must learn lessons from history, other­wise it would not forgive us as a nation,” he remarked.

Former ambassador Shahid Amin said the statement by President Biden was shocking as far as Pakistan-US relations were concerned.

“This was uncalled for and unfair statement on the part of the US president.