Share:

President Biden’s rambling speech at a Democratic congressional campaign committee reception where he passed irresponsible and unsubstantiated remarks regarding Pakistan have elicited condemnation from senior officials and experts in the country, and rightly so. Speaking to local Democrats about foreign issues and domestic concerns, Pakistan was mentioned twice, first in relation to China, and then touching upon the country’s nuclear programme and observing that Pakistan is “one of the most dangerous nations in the world” which has “nuclear weapons without any cohesion”.

It cannot be emphasised enough how this statement is far from the truth and it is shocking how such undiplomatic language was used at a public forum by such an experienced leader. PM Shehbaz Sharif has rightly pointed out that Pakistan has proven to be a responsible nuclear state over the past decades whose nuclear programme was managed through a technically sound and foolproof command and control system. Further, Pakistan has also consistently adhered to global standards, including those of IAEA on non-proliferation, safety, and security.

The press release asks all the right questions. If there are questions relating to nuclear security, they should be directed towards New Delhi. Not too long ago, there were multiple incidents of radioactive material being sold on the black market in India, not to mention that the country also “accidentally” fired a missile into Pakistani territory. In fact, even the US has had nuclear security related incidents.

Even if Mr Biden’s comments were referring more broadly to the current state of political turmoil in Pakistan, such remarks are still rich coming from a country that is experiencing a cultural and political civil war. In the larger scheme of things, President Biden’s views reflect that his assessment of Pakistan is still influenced by the Obama administration’s stance from a decade ago. This only underscores that despite the recent attempts at increased engagement, the bilateral relationship between the two countries still needs a lot of bolstering.a