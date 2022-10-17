BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Division Commissioner Raja Jahangir on Sunday visited various polling stations of Constituency PP-241 Tehsil Chishtian District Bahawalnagar and reviewed the arrangements made regarding by-elections. On this occasion, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur Rao Munir Ahmed Zia, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (retd) M Waseem, District Police Officer Bahawalnagar Faisal Gulzar, DSP M Fayazul Haque, Assistant Commissioner Haroona bad Fazlur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Chishtian Rana Ghulam Murtaza, Returning Officer M Irfan, Additional Deputy Commissioner Abdul Jabbar Gujjar, District Monitoring Officer Circle PP-241 and other concerned officers including Assistant Returning Officers were present. The commissioner took a detailed briefing from Deputy Commissioner Bahawalnagar Captain (retd) M Waseem and District Returning Officer Abrar Ahmad Jatoi about the arrangements made regarding the by-elections held in Constituency PP-241 Tehsil Chishtian. Bahawalpur Division commissioner was informed that the total number of registered voters in constituency PP-241 is 237046, of which the number of male voters is 129057 while the number of female voters is 107989 and a total of 168 polling stations and 580 polling booths have been established for the by-elections. Teams of Education, Health Department, Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122, WAPDA, HEC and other related administrative departments performed their duties at all polling stations
