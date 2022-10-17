Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Bahawalpur Divi­sion Commissioner Raja Jahangir on Sunday visited various polling stations of Constituency PP-241 Teh­sil Chishtian District Ba­hawalnagar and reviewed the arrangements made regarding by-elections. On this occasion, Regional Police Officer Bahawal­pur Rao Munir Ahmed Zia, Deputy Commissioner Ba­hawalnagar Captain (retd) M Waseem, District Po­lice Officer Bahawalnagar Faisal Gulzar, DSP M Faya­zul Haque, Assistant Com­missioner Haroona bad Fazlur Rehman, Assistant Commissioner Chishtian Rana Ghulam Murtaza, Returning Officer M Irfan, Additional Deputy Com­missioner Abdul Jabbar Gujjar, District Monitoring Officer Circle PP-241 and other concerned officers including Assistant Return­ing Officers were present. The commissioner took a detailed briefing from Deputy Commissioner Ba­hawalnagar Captain (retd) M Waseem and District Returning Officer Abrar Ahmad Jatoi about the ar­rangements made regard­ing the by-elections held in Constituency PP-241 Tehsil Chishtian. Bahawal­pur Division commissioner was informed that the total number of registered vot­ers in constituency PP-241 is 237046, of which the number of male voters is 129057 while the number of female voters is 107989 and a total of 168 polling stations and 580 polling booths have been estab­lished for the by-elections. Teams of Education, Health Department, Punjab Emer­gency Service Rescue 1122, WAPDA, HEC and other related administrative de­partments performed their duties at all polling stations