Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday ordered the dismissal of the head of the anatomy department of Nishtar Medical University (NMU), Dr Mariam Ashraf, and two other doctors in the case of rotting bodies on the rooftop.

A high-level meeting was held under the chairmanship of Punjab CM Elahi Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. The preliminary inquiry report of the incident of rotting dead bodies on the rooftop of Nishtar Hospital Multan was submitted to Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, three doctors, three employees of Nishtar Hospital and two SHOs of the respective police stations were suspended.

Nishtar Medical University Multan employees Ghulam Abbas, Muhammad Sajjad Nasir and Abdul Rauf were also suspended.

On this occasion, CM Elahi said that this kind of behavior is not acceptable. There is little to condemn this heinous incident.

Additionally, Dr Yasmin Rashid informed Chief Minister Elahi about the inquiry report of the incident that took place at Multan’s Nishtar Hospital.