BEIJING - China’s installed capacity of power batteries registered rapid growth in September amid a boom in the country’s new energy vehicle (NEV) market, industry data showed. Last month, the installed capacity of power batteries for NEVs rose by 101.6 percent year on year to 31.6 gigawatt-hours (GWh), according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. Specifically, about 20.4 GWh of lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries were installed in NEVs, up 113.8 percent from a year earlier, accounting for 64.5 percent of the monthly total. China’s NEV market continued to maintain growth momentum in September, with the sales of NEV soaring 93.9 percent from a year earlier to 708,000 units, data from the automobile association showed. Meanwhile, China’s pickup truck market continued robust growth in September, with sales rising 9.4 percent month on month, industry data shows. A total of 44,000 pickup trucks were sold in China last month, according to the China Passenger Car Association. In the first nine months of 2022, some 385,000 units of these trucks were sold in the country, down 2.4 percent from the same period last year. Relying on strong growth in exports, the production and sales of pickup trucks performed much better than the rest of the truck market, according to the association.