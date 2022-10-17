Share:

In yet another incident of sexual assault in Punjab, an eight-year girl was allegedly gang-raped in Chiniot.

As per details, six men ‘gang-raped’ 8 years old girl and fled away. The rape victim has been shifted to the hospital for medical.

The police said they have received the complaint of the father of the ‘rape victim’ and further action would be taken in light of the girl’s medical report.

Incidents of sexual assaults on women have been on a rise in the recent past.

Last month, a beggar girl was kidnapped and ‘gang-raped’ by unknown men in Lahore.

According to the FIR, the girl begging in Lahore’s Sundar area was kidnapped and later raped in Haveli Lakha.

The abductors also kidnapped a six-year-old boy, while the rape-victim girl managed to flee from their custody and reached the police station, the FIR read.