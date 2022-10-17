Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvaiz Elahi has ex­pressed his deep concern over the alleged refusal of the federal government to grant permission to the Punjab government to import wheat to stabi­lize the price of wheat flour in the province. In a statement on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that Sindh and other provinces had been provided wheat imported by the federal government, but Punjab had not been given its share.

“Now, the Punjab government sought per­mission to import 10 lac metric tonne wheat on self- payment basis by adopting a legal and con­stitutional course, but the federal government refused to grant permission”, he deplored, adding that the attitude of the federal government about the people of Punjab was not only regrettable but condemnable as well.

The CM alleged that Shehbaz Sharif was con­spiring to take revenge from the people of Punjab owing to turning out of the PML-N from Punjab and a nefarious attempt was being made to cre­ate wheat scarcity in Punjab. He claimed that 16 thousand metric tonne wheat was still being pro­vided to Islamabad from Punjab. He stated that the stock of wheat was comparatively less in Pun­jab during the current year due to various reasons adding that the import of wheat in Punjab had become inevitable due to the flood affectees and other reasons. Earlier, the chief minister presided over a high-level meeting at his office in which the available stock of wheat and other matters came under review. Matters pertaining to urea, phos­phate, seeds of wheat and subsidy on the wheat being imported came under discussion.

DIRECTS TO FORMULATE A BETTER AND A PRACTICAL MODUS OPERANDI FOR GIVING A SUBSIDY

Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Provincial Food Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, former Federal Min­ister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary, Secretary Fi­nance, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Food, Di­rector Food and concerned officials attended the meeting. Separately, while talking to the media after his visit to Quran Academy, the Chief Min­ister said the federal government had granted 2 lac metric tonne wheat to Sindh and is also giving wheat to other provinces. “The federal govern­ment should feel ashamed of their dual policy. The refusal by the federal government for not allowing the Punjab government to import wheat in fact de­picts its enmity with Punjab. The federal govern­ment thinks that by starving Punjab to death they can run the country and it is out of question”. He said that if they wanted to take revenge then they should come into the political arena and complete their numbers. “It is grave injustice by not giving permission to the Punjab government to import wheat. We will go to the Supreme Court and the federal government will have no answer. The fed­eral government is using wheat as a weapon add­ing that if they open the import of wheat for the private sector then the price of flour will come down”. He said that the federal government has to give Rs 170 billion in different heads including net hydel profit to the Punjab government. The Punjab government is giving subsidies of Rs 3.5 billion to the farmers adding that by not timely in­creasing the price of Panadol caused its shortage and the federal government is responsible which did not make a decision. He said investigations on the Nishtar hospital Multan incident are going on and soon action will be taken and those found re­sponsible will be punished. He said that he also directed the Inspector General of Police to inves­tigate this sorrowful incident from every aspect and submit a report in this regard. He said that the government will also take action against those found responsible for committing negligence in the death of a few days old infant at Mayo Hospi­tal. We are doing legislation to stop the usage and selling of narcotics in educational institutions and will make a separate department of Anti Narcot­ics. “We will also make an Anti Narcotics Force in which the retired Army commandos will be in­ducted. We will bring the narcotic peddlers to the court of law”. He stated indiscriminate action will continue against the illegal housing societies. LDA Lahore will formally declare Green and Brown ar­eas and no one will be allowed to build a housing society in the Green Area. He said that no govern­ment had ever thought of giving promotion to the officials of the Auqaf department.