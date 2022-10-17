LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvaiz Elahi has expressed his deep concern over the alleged refusal of the federal government to grant permission to the Punjab government to import wheat to stabilize the price of wheat flour in the province. In a statement on Sunday, the Chief Minister said that Sindh and other provinces had been provided wheat imported by the federal government, but Punjab had not been given its share.
“Now, the Punjab government sought permission to import 10 lac metric tonne wheat on self- payment basis by adopting a legal and constitutional course, but the federal government refused to grant permission”, he deplored, adding that the attitude of the federal government about the people of Punjab was not only regrettable but condemnable as well.
The CM alleged that Shehbaz Sharif was conspiring to take revenge from the people of Punjab owing to turning out of the PML-N from Punjab and a nefarious attempt was being made to create wheat scarcity in Punjab. He claimed that 16 thousand metric tonne wheat was still being provided to Islamabad from Punjab. He stated that the stock of wheat was comparatively less in Punjab during the current year due to various reasons adding that the import of wheat in Punjab had become inevitable due to the flood affectees and other reasons. Earlier, the chief minister presided over a high-level meeting at his office in which the available stock of wheat and other matters came under review. Matters pertaining to urea, phosphate, seeds of wheat and subsidy on the wheat being imported came under discussion.
DIRECTS TO FORMULATE A BETTER AND A PRACTICAL MODUS OPERANDI FOR GIVING A SUBSIDY
Provincial Agriculture Minister Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi, Provincial Food Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadar Dreshak, former Federal Minister Moonis Elahi, Chief Secretary, Secretary Finance, Secretary Agriculture, Secretary Food, Director Food and concerned officials attended the meeting. Separately, while talking to the media after his visit to Quran Academy, the Chief Minister said the federal government had granted 2 lac metric tonne wheat to Sindh and is also giving wheat to other provinces. “The federal government should feel ashamed of their dual policy. The refusal by the federal government for not allowing the Punjab government to import wheat in fact depicts its enmity with Punjab. The federal government thinks that by starving Punjab to death they can run the country and it is out of question”. He said that if they wanted to take revenge then they should come into the political arena and complete their numbers. “It is grave injustice by not giving permission to the Punjab government to import wheat. We will go to the Supreme Court and the federal government will have no answer. The federal government is using wheat as a weapon adding that if they open the import of wheat for the private sector then the price of flour will come down”. He said that the federal government has to give Rs 170 billion in different heads including net hydel profit to the Punjab government. The Punjab government is giving subsidies of Rs 3.5 billion to the farmers adding that by not timely increasing the price of Panadol caused its shortage and the federal government is responsible which did not make a decision. He said investigations on the Nishtar hospital Multan incident are going on and soon action will be taken and those found responsible will be punished. He said that he also directed the Inspector General of Police to investigate this sorrowful incident from every aspect and submit a report in this regard. He said that the government will also take action against those found responsible for committing negligence in the death of a few days old infant at Mayo Hospital. We are doing legislation to stop the usage and selling of narcotics in educational institutions and will make a separate department of Anti Narcotics. “We will also make an Anti Narcotics Force in which the retired Army commandos will be inducted. We will bring the narcotic peddlers to the court of law”. He stated indiscriminate action will continue against the illegal housing societies. LDA Lahore will formally declare Green and Brown areas and no one will be allowed to build a housing society in the Green Area. He said that no government had ever thought of giving promotion to the officials of the Auqaf department.