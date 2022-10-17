Share:

ISLAMABAD -The theoretical biomass energy potential of the country is estimated at about 62,785 GWh per year for crop processing residues and 456.440 GWh for crop harvesting residues. According to official data, in 2016, the World Bank (WB) through international consulting firms and in close coordination with the Alternative Energy Development Board (AEDB), launched the “Biomass Atlas for Pakistan”. Based on the existing uses of the residues, the technical potential of crop harvesting residues was estimated at about 5.1 million tons/year (96,890 GWh/year of thermal energy). Presently, eight bagasse-based power generation projects of sugar mills are connected with the National Grid having a cumulative capacity of 259MW. All these projects have performed the necessary environmental impact assessment study and have obtained the required clearance from the relevant environmental protection agency. Moreover, the government has already approved the Alternative and Renewable Energy (ARE) Policy 2019, which allows the generation of energy from many ARE sources, including biomass through competitive bidding, government-to-government agreements and unsolicited mode. As per the ARE Policy 2019, wind, solar and bagasse are declared as mature technologies, and therefore all future energy procurements of said technologies will be made through a competitive bidding process as per the quantum allowed under the Indicative Generation Capacity Expansion Plan (IGCEP).