Share:

KHANEWAL - The National Highways and Motorway Police launched a crackdown against pub­lic transport vehicles with no emergency exit door. According to official sourc­es, Sector Commander M-4 Atif Chaudhary instructed officers to keep checking public transport vehicles. “It is the duty of National Highway and Motorway Police to ensure safety of the passengers,” he added. “Public transport without an emergency gate can­not be allowed on roads. Strict legal action will be taken against violators,” he added. He also urged passengers to call National Highways and Motorway Police’s helpline 130 for any assistance. “The Mo­torways Police are always engaged in providing time­ly assistance to the citi­zens,” he said.