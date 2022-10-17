Share:

Peshawar - Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Peshawar Abbas Majeed Khan Marwat on Sunday made a surprise visit to different areas of the city to review the flow of traffic on the occasion of by-elections here. He was accompanied by SP Headquarters Rahim Hussain, DSP Headquarters Zahoor Khan and other traffic officials. The CTO directed traffic police officials to ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during the by-polls. The traffic police officials should continuously monitor traffic at different places and not allow any interruption in its flow, Abbas said. “City Traffic Police Peshawar’s FM Radio 88.6 also informs people about the traffic situation in the city, besides the officials on duty will also guide the public,” he addded. He said that departmental action would be taken against those found negligent in duty and no leniency would be shown in that regard. “For any traffic related information dial our helpline 1915,” he said.