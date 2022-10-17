Share:

ISLAMABAD - Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Moham­mad Ishaq Dar called for great­er policy support from the In­ternational Monetary Fundience and Sustainability Trust (RST) and Food Shock Window under Rapid Financing Instru­ment (RFI) to support countries. He also thanked the IMF manag­ing director for her sentiments and committed to complete the Fund programme despite challenges, according to press statement received here Sun­day. The IMF managing direc­tor highlighted challenges faced by regional economies including from climate change events cit­ing Pakistan’s damaging floods. She expressed her deep sympa­thies with Pakistan and assured the Fund’s full support.

Meanwhile, the minister and Governor of State Bank of Paki­stan Jameel Ahmed met Queen Maxima of Netherlands on the sidelines of annual meetings of IMF-WB to discuss financial in­clusion and banking on equality.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to work togeth­er to achieve fast progress in the subjects discussed. Dar also met Director General of Kuwait Fund Marwan Abdullah Yu­suf Thunayan Al- Ghanem. The minister appreciated the con­tribution of Kuwait Fund to Pa­kistan’s economic development and discussed the ongoing proj­ects and the potential new areas of investments.

The minister held a meeting with President of Asian Devel­opment Bank (ADB) Masatsu­gu Asakawa and thanked him for support provided over the years as a major development partner of Pakistan and also for the re­cent post-flood commitments. The ADB president assured the finance minister of approval of BRACE programme amounting to US $1.5 billion and of con­tinued support to Pakistan. The minister also met his Libyan counterpart Khaled Al-Mabrouk and both the dignitaries dis­cussed issues of mutual interest.

In his meeting with Manag­ing Director of Internation­al Finance Corporation (IFC) Makhtar Diop, the minister ap­preciated the role of the Corpo­ration in promoting private sec­tor development in Pakistan.

He also discussed potential means of enhancing IFC engage­ment in Pakistan, particularly for trade finance. He assured all the facilitation required by the IFC in that regard. Makhtar Diop as­sured the finance minister of IFC’s continued support to Paki­stan. It is pertinent to mention here that Dar is leading Pakistan’s delegation in the IMF / World Bank’s 2022 Annual meetings be­ing held in Washington DC.

Other delegates include Fed­eral Minister for Economic Af­fairs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Min­ister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pa­sha, Governor of State Bank of Pakistan Jameel Ahmed, Fi­nance Secretary Hamed Yaqoob Sheikh, Secretary Economic Af­fairs Division Dr Kazim Niaz and Additional Secretary, Finance Division, Ali Tahir