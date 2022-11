Share:

The US dollar continues to gain ground against the Pakistani rupee on Monday after a fresh appreciation.

According to details, the local currency depreciated by 82 paisa against the greenback and was being traded around at Rs219.25. The rupee had closed at Rs218.43 on Friday, according to Pakistan’s central bank data.

However, despite the depreciation, the rupee has cumulatively recovered by Rs20.69 from its record high of Rs239.94.