LAHORE - The Punjab Police said on Sunday it provided fool­proof security for the bye-elections at 1,434 poll­ing stations of six districts of the province. The IGP Punjab said in a statement that in six constitu­encies of the National and provincial assemblies, 23,000 policemen and officers remained on high alert to ensure transparent and peaceful election process. He personally monitored situation mo­ment by moment in the Election Control Room, established in the Central Police Office, while RPOs and DPOs personally monitored the election security arrangements. A spokesman said that lady officials were also appointed at woman poll­ing booths and polling process was not allowed to be affected at any place.