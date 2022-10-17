Share:

LAHORE - At least four persons were killed and 1,282 others injured in 1,195 road traffic crashes (RTCs) in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 726 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 557 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams. The data analysis showed that 599 drivers, 39 underage drivers, 175 pedestrians and 513 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics show that 304 RTCs were reported in Lahore which affected 326 persons placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Multan with 104 victims and at third Faisalabad 82 with 74 victims. According to the data, 1,041 motorbikes, 96 auto-rickshaws, 158 motorcars, 24 vans, 13 pas­senger buses, 22 trucks and 106 other types of vehicles