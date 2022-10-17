Share:

TEHRAN-At least four prisoners were killed and 61 injured after a fire at Evin prison in northern Tehran, Iranian state media IRNA reported, attributing Iranian authorities.

The prisoners died of smoke inhalation, IRNA added. The fire happened Saturday night and an Iranian security official said “thugs” set fire to the warehouse of prison clothing, IRNA reported earlier.

A large, dark plume of smoke was seen billowing near the prison in multiple videos on social media Saturday night.

The fire has been contained, and “peace is maintained,” the governor of Tehran, Mohsen Mansouri, told IRNA, adding that the fire was started by prisoners. Tehran’s Evin Prison is a notoriously brutal facility where the regime incarcerates political dissidents.

“Now the situation of the prison is completely under control and peace is maintained in the prison complex and the streets around the prison are being monitored and under control,” Mansouri said.

Activist group 1500tasvir reported that in videos posted on social media, gunshots were heard and Iranian special forces were seen heading to the area where the prison is believed to be located.