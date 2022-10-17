Share:

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb says PTI Chief Imran Khan Niazi’s call for the march is aimed at creating unrest, chaos and uncertainty in the country.

Talking to the media in Islamabad on Monday, she said Imran Khan remained imposed on the people of Pakistan for four years, but he failed to deliver. She said during that four-year tenure Imran Khan brought the country to the verge of bankruptcy.

The Minister said the Imran Khan-led regime not only sold Kashmir but also compromised the country's sovereignty for his personal gains.

Talking about results of recent by-polls, the Minster said it should be kept in view that PTI lost its two seats in these elections. She further said that winning by-elections does not grant a license to wage an attack on the Federation.

Regarding the arrest of Senator Azam Khan Sawati, the Minister said Imran Khan should have taken notice of the illegal arrests of the entire PML-N leadership including Nawaz Sharif and his family during his tenure.

To a question, the Minister said it is the constitutional right of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to appoint the new Army Chief under the law.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said Imran Khan cannot deprive the Prime Minister of this constitutional right by force and threats.