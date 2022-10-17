Share:

The 13-party alliance of the government in a joint statement on Monday categorically rejected former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan’s demand for early elections and said that other appointments including the army chief are the authority of the prime minister.

The joint statement stated that the allied parties will decide regarding next general elections and no group will be allowed to impose a decision based on power. Those who take the law into their hands will be dealt according to the constitution and the law and Imran Khan’s demand for early elections is categorically rejected.

The declaration also strongly condemned the PTI chairman’s statement and allegations regarding former president Asif Ali Zardari and former PM Nawaz Sharif.

It said, “The prime minister will decide on the appointment of new army chief as per the country’s law, adding that the appointment would not be made on the threat, pressure and dictation of the ‘foreign funded fitna’.” Targeting Army Chief, leadership and officers of the intelligence and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) is aimed blackmailing but the conspiracy against heads of the state institutions will be foiled.

“The person deprived of power is targeting the national institutions under a well-thought-out agenda and campaign against the martyrs of Pakistan Army, statements rebellion in the army are tantamount to anti-nationalism,” the statement added.

The joint statement further added that the constitution, democracy and the system will not be allowed to be enslaved on the basis of bullying and intimidation, adding that the economy of the country and rehabilitation of the flood victims is the first national priority at this time.