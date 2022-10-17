Share:

BAHAWALPUR - Punjab Governor Engineer Balighur Rehman has said that teachers have the main role in shaping the charac­ter of students.

A good society can be created by inculcating high moral values in our students, he said. He expressed these views during the certificate distri­bution ceremony organized for the teachers at Abbasia Campus, the Isla­mia University of Bahawalpur.

He said the training program for all teachers to increase the teaching and research quality by the Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawal­pur, Engineer Prof Dr Athar Mahboob is a bright example for all universities. It is satisfactory that in this training program the teachers were informed about the modern methods of teach­ing. With the establishment of a Peda­gogical Training Center in the Faculty of Education, this training program will be conducted on a regular basis and other universities and education­al institutions will also benefit.

The governor urged the teachers to focus on basic moral qualities and training along with adopting the latest methods of teaching. The VC, Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr Naveed Akhtar, Deans, Professors, Syndicate members, and others were present on the occa­sion. Earlier, the governor inaugurated the Pedagogical Training Center