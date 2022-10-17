Share:

LAHORE - Special Assistant to Prime Minister Attaullah Tarar said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf Chairman Imran Khan was master of U-turns, and he had always preferred his personal interests over the country’s interests. Addressing a press conference at Model Town, along with other party leaders here, he claimed that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and its allies would win the bye-elections, held in Punjab, Sindh and Khy­ber-Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. The SAPM said that even if PTI chairman would win the bye-elections, re-election would have to be held on these seats as his resignation from Mianwali National As­sembly seat was not accepted yet. He said whoever would vote for him in bye-elec­tions would, in fact, waste his vote. He said that contesting each seat by himself was the failed strategy of Imran Khan, that was why turnout remained very low in urban cen­ters. He said that PTI chairman’s every political move reflected contradictions. His tactics to trap his opponents had been exposed before the na­tion through audio leaks and other scandals, Atta Tarar said. He asserted that the coalition govern­ment, led by the PML-N, was making sincere ef­forts to save the country through tough decisions. “We have saved the country instead of our poli­tics,” he added. Tarar said that candidates of PML-N and its allies were satisfied and confident about their victory, adding that the PTI always speaks against hereditary politics.