Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has summoned meeting of party’s senior leadership to discuss future plan of action.

According to sources privy with the development, the meeting will review results of Sunday’s by-elections held and will also deliberate on final date for the party’s long march towards federal capital.

The meeting will also review performance of Punjab government and preparations of the long march.

It merits mention that the PTI bagged six NA seats and two Punjab Assembly seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) could only secure one seat of the provincial assembly and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) also secured two NA seats.

The PTI chief won the seats in Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Faisalabad, and Nankana Sahib after beating the ruling coalition’s candidates, but faced defeat at the hands of PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch and Musa Ali Gillani.

The constituencies where polling took place included NA-22 Mardan-III, NA-24 Charsadda-II, NA-31 Peshawar-V, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II, NA 157 Multan-IV, NA-237 Malir-II, NA-239 Korangi, Karachi-I.