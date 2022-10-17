Share:

Mr Faraz is running schools with the support of the Sindh education foundation in the remote area of Kachho, a semi-desert area in Dadu District. He called one of the teachers and asked why he has not reached the school. The teacher shared that not only his all family members but the majority of his villagers are seriously ill. The teachers said that he has not a single penny to take his family members to the two nearest health facilities at 10 and 20 KMs respectively. Within hours he got the services from a medical doctor and medicines of PKR 250000 value. He contacted that teacher from the village and the team reached the village. Among more than 300 patients comprising women, men and children, 150 were found seriously ill, unable to walk, stand or even sit. Almost all patients were suffering from malaria as tests showed. However after testing/checkup and providence of medicine the same teacher returned to school the next day and shared that 60 percent of the patient have recovered, the condition of 30 percent is improving and 20 percent are still in serious condition with signs of slow recovery.

The social and mainstream media regularly report the widespread prevalence of malaria, gastric and other diseases. The government is too stretched and the flood affected are moving from place to place.

The need of the hour for youth is to raise to the occasion and like Faraz and other youth from Dadu including Ranjha, Rasheed Jamali, Madhosh Thaheem, Asif Jamali, Mushtaque Rodnani, Ihsan Birhmani. Altaf Panhwer to name a few have dedicated their lives for the service of suffering humanity and are setting excellent examples by helping the flood affected in different ways in Dadu district. This shows that if motivated and ignited with the burning desire to serve on the humanitarian cause, the individual can accomplish inspirational fiats. There is need for more youth to come forward and spread the spirit of volunteerism, particularly at this critical juncture of the calamitous flood. The humanitarian organisation’s government and individual philanthropist need to reach out to remote areas to provide desperately needed medical support to stem the tide of fast-spreading malaria and other diseases.

GULSHER PANHWER,

Johi.