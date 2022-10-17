Share:

Islamabad administration has increased the number of containers in other places besides Red Zone in wake of possible long march and sit-in by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s in the coming days.

A huge number of containers have been placed at Zero Point, Srinagar Highway and Express Highway.

The number of containers has been increased from 4 to 30 at Zero Point.

The number of containers on the Express Highway is also around 30.

The administration will close all the important highways as soon as Imran Khan gives a call for the locg march towards Islamabad.

On the routes leading to the Red Zone, container arrangements have been completed by the administration.