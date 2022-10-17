Share:

LAHORE-The Kamran Steel Pakistan ATF 16&U Asian Tennis Tour 2022 (Leg-1) will take place from October 17 to 23 here at Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Tennis Academy Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

The opening ceremony of the event will be held today (Monday) at 1:00pm. Director General Sports & Youth Affairs Punjab Muhammad Tariq Qureshi will be chief guest of the opening ceremony. Mian Mohsin of Kamran Steel Rerolling Pvt Ltd and PLTA Secretary General Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz) will also be present on this occasion. The Asian tennis event will continue for seven days and all the finals of the prestigious event will be played on October 23 at 3:00pm.

PLTA Secretary and Tournament Director Rashid Malik thanked the Sports Board Punjab, its Director General Muhammad Tariq Qureshi, Vice Chairman Rao Zahid Qayyum and all the concerned officials for their all-out support in conducting such a high-profile tennis event at the state-of-the-art tennis courts of the SBP. He also thanked Kamran Steel management for sponsoring the Asian tennis event and hoped that they will continue to support this beautiful game of tennis.

Meanwhile, the Kamran Steel Punjab Junior Tennis Championship 2022 will also be played at the same venue in order to promote junior development tennis program of the PLTA as well as Sports Board Punjab. The event will start from October 17 and end on October 23.

The junior event will be contested in different age group categories including Boys U-14, Boys U-14 Doubles, Boys/Girls U-12, Boys/Girls U–10, Boys/Girls U–8 and Boys/Girls U–6. The opening ceremony of the event will be conducted by Tournament Director Rashid Malik today (Monday) at 4:30 pm. All the finals will be played on Oct 23 at 4:00 pm.