LAHORE - PTI chief Imran Khan’s unprecedented victory on six National Assembly seats in the hotly contested by-polls in the three provinces might call for a change in the existing electoral laws as the PTI supremo is less likely to take oath against any of the seats won by him.

Given the fact that the PTI chairman has no intention to return to the Na­tional Assembly as per the party policy, all the six constituencies won by him are most likely to remain unrepresent­ed till the next general elections. As per the existing election laws, a candidate who wins more than one seat in any of the legislatures, provincial or national, he or she can take oath against only one seat while the rest become vacant again to be filled in the by-elections. But in the emerging situation, Imran Khan is not going to take oath against any of the seats and neither of them will fall vacant for the by-elections.

The existing electoral laws don’t make it binding on candidates who return to the Assembly to take oath any time. In the PA, Ch Nisar Ali Khan took oath after three and half years. During this period, neither his constituency from where had been elected had any representation in the Assembly nor could it be declared vacant. This situation calls for a new legislation making it compulsory for the returned candidates to take oath against one of the seats while leaving the rest to be filled in the by-polls