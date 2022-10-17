Share:

Peshawar - Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Farid Afridi on Sunday visited different polling stations of NA-31 Peshawar and expressed satisfaction over the arrangement and other security measures taken by the police for the polls. Farid Afridi along with DRO, RO and police officers also inspected the polling stations. He said carrying of mobile phones inside the polling station was prohibited while media men were allowed for coverage with their professional cameras. He said voters cast their vote without any fear and by their will. DROs of all three constituencies were in contact with the district administration. Meanwhile, Provincial Election Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Farid Afridi also visited Command and Control Room here and was briefed about the security arrangements that have been made for holding peaceful by-polls. The Provincial Election Commissioner checked various points in the Command and Control Room. He was briefed about the steps being taken for ensuring a peaceful election. In his brief chat with the officials present on the occasion in the Command and Control Room, Afridi appreciated the strict monitoring of the security situation by the police. Earlier, polling for by-elections in 3 NA constituencies continued all across KP. The polling process in three vacant National Assembly seats NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda and NA-31 Peshawar- V remained peaceful. The total number of voters in these constituencies is over 1450,000, out of which the number of men voters is over 8,50, 000 while 6,42,000 are women voters. The polling started at 8:00am remained continued up till 5:00pm without any interval. However, voters present inside the polling stations were allowed to cast their votes despite the expiry of the time, said an official of the Provincial Election Commissioner. A total of 16 candidates were in the run from these constituencies, four each candidates were in the run from NA-22 Mardan and NA-24 Charsadda while 8 candidates were in the run for NA-31, Peshawar-V.