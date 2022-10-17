Share:

LAHORE - In view of the Shining and Green Lahore campaign, Lahore Waste Management Company conducted a special cleaning operation on all entry and exit points of Lahore. The operation teams and offi­cers of LWMC were present in the field even on the holiday to perform cleaning duties. On the in­structions of CEO LWMC Munir Hussain Chopra, this special cleaning operation was carried out. CEO LWMC Munir Hussain Chopra said that un­der the Shining and Green Lahore campaign and in view of the smog, major points and roads of La­hore are being cleared from dust and dirt. Scrap­ing and washing activities have been completed at the entrance and exit points of Babu Sabu, Saggian Bridge, Ravi Bridge and Thokar Niaz Baig. He add­ed that more than 200 workers, and 30 vehicles have participated in the special cleaning opera­tion. CEO LWMC Munir Hussain Chopra further said that along with the cleaning operation, en­forcement teams are also conducting operations to take action against illegal dumping of waste. Trolleys entering the city without tarpaulins are a major cause of dust and mud on the roads. Ac­tion is being taken against the vehicles entring the city without tarpaulins and further instructions have also been issued to cooperate with the con­cerned department for crack down against these vehicles. CEO LWMC Munir Hussain Chopra has alsi appealed the citizens to support LWMC in this cleanliness mission and dispose of the garbage in bins. In case of any waste related complaint citi­zens can always dial LWMC helpline 1139 or can use social media