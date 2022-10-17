SARGODHA - Anti-corruption establishment Sargodha claimed to have arrested a man on Sunday over corruption charges. According to official sources, Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha Asma Ijaz Cheema came to know that Rana M Razzaq, Rana Mushtaq and others prepared fake documents of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency commercial plots in connivance with PHATA officials. A case had already been registered against the accused on the complaint of Umar Hayyat, resident of Joharabad and investigation of the case was entrusted to Deputy Director (Investigation) Anti-Corruption Sargodha Tanveer Amjad and Assistant Director (Investigation) Khushab Atif Shaukat. During the investigation, the forgery was proved, on which the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha ordered the arrest of the accused. To which, Assistant Director (Investigation) Khushab Atif Shoukat and his team arrested the accused M Razzaq. Main accused Rana M Mushtaq of the case had already been arrested by the ACE Khushab team.
