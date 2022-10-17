Share:

SARGODHA - Anti-corruption establish­ment Sargodha claimed to have arrested a man on Sunday over corruption charges. According to of­ficial sources, Regional Di­rector Anti-Corruption Sar­godha Asma Ijaz Cheema came to know that Rana M Razzaq, Rana Mushtaq and others prepared fake docu­ments of Punjab Housing and Town Planning Agency commercial plots in con­nivance with PHATA offi­cials. A case had already been registered against the accused on the complaint of Umar Hayyat, resident of Joharabad and investi­gation of the case was en­trusted to Deputy Director (Investigation) Anti-Cor­ruption Sargodha Tanveer Amjad and Assistant Direc­tor (Investigation) Khush­ab Atif Shaukat. During the investigation, the forgery was proved, on which the Regional Director Anti-Corruption Sargodha or­dered the arrest of the ac­cused. To which, Assistant Director (Investigation) Khushab Atif Shoukat and his team arrested the ac­cused M Razzaq. Main ac­cused Rana M Mushtaq of the case had already been arrested by the ACE Khush­ab team.