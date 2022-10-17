Share:

KARACHI - Former Finance Minister Saleem Mandviwalla has condemned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for levelling allegations against the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Saleem Mandviwala deplored that Tehreek-e-Insaf was trying to make the elections controversial by making allegations against a constitutional body. He said that it was a sad act of Tehreek-e-Insaf to level allegations against the Election Commission during the by-elections. PPP Senator Salim Mandviwala said levelling allegations against the commission before results were clear evidence of fear of defeat by PTI. These allegations during the by-elections amount to blackmailing the Election Commission, he added. If Tehreek-e-Insaf has any reservations, it should take the legal course for complaints instead of accusations, he concluded.