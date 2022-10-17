Share:

LAHORE- Kyokushin brown belt Faiza Rashid believes that Martial Arts is the best tool for self defence and every woman like her should learn this art. Talking to The Nation, Faiza, who is a fitness expert and self defence instructor of Pakistan Martial Arts Association (PMAA), said: “Women harassment in Pakistan is always a challenge, with a rising number of such cases across the country and that’s why women are feeling more insecure and are now learning self defence techniques and this surely helps them and makes them feel that they can take care of themselves now.” She further said: “Learning about the benefits of metabolic training entirely transformed my body. What I enjoy about it the most is that there is minimal or even no equipment required. I’ve been a part of PMAA in 2019 when I attended a ‘Self Defence Workshop’ under the supervision of Sensei Anwar Mohiuddin, it was a different experience for me as I realized even gun can disarmed by empty handed. I continued PMAA’s program ‘train the trainer’ and completed the instructor’s course and currently, I’m working as a fitness expert and self-defence trainer.”