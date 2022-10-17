Share:

QUETTA - A cellular phone tower was blown up in Kalat area of Balochsitan on Sun­day. According to the Levies Forces the under construction mobile phone tower situated in the mountainous area of Sheikhri, 60 km away from Ka­lat city was blown up with explosive material by unknown miscreants. It may be recalled that the destroyed mobile tower had been blown up with explosives a few months back as well. Local administration has initi­ated probe into the incident