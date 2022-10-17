Share:

Sunday, October 16 was a decisive day. The much-awaited by-elections on eight National Assembly (NA) seats including seven abandoned by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf (PTI) this April and three Punjab Assembly seats were conducted. The by-elections were to take place in three provinces—Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa—and 4.472 million voters are eligible to elect their representatives.

However, these are no ordinary by-elections. Indeed, their results could lead to a moment of reckoning for both parties involved. These by-elections, more than actual administrative power, hold immense symbolic value, and losses in them would be a huge blow to the morale of the loser. The PTI, for example, cannot afford any losses at the moment considering its vulnerable position—the party currently has few allies, has been outmaneuvered constantly in the parliament, and its street power and popular support is its only mantle to stand on. PTI’s win in the July by-elections saved the party from dismantling completely, and a win this time, with higher stakes, will cement its position stronger than ever for any upcoming elections.

For the other party, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which is a collection of parties who are united in their opposition to PTI, a loss may not be as debilitating but it shall certainly be more embarrassing. It will indeed be unfortunate for PDM that PTI is able to defeat the whole of PDM without any competing party dividing votes. Secondly, it must be noted that these constituencies are those where PTI had only a slight majority in the last elections—signaling a strong message that the collective strength of different parties is not able to defeat one singular party.

At the time of writing this editorial, it appears that the polls are favouring PTI. The aftermath of these by-elections will be interesting to watch to see how the political dynamic of the country changes. All things aside, one unfortunate consequence of PTI winning multiple seats however is that since Imran Khan is the sole candidate for all seven seats, this whole process is bound to be repeated again—an unnecessary expense that the exchequer should not have to burden.