Share:

GEELONG-Astrong team performance has helped Namibia register a stunning 55-run upset victory over Sri Lanka in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup clash opener in Geelong on Sunday.

Some big hitting from Jan Frylinck (44) and JJ Smit (31*) helped Namibia overcome a shaky start to register 163/7 and that proved too much for Sri Lanka as the Asia Cup champions were all out for 108 in reply. Bernard Scholtz (2/18), David Wiese (2/16), Ben Shikongo (2/22) and Player of the Match Frylinck (2/26) all picked up two wickets apiece as Sri Lanka’s world class batting line-up failed to fire on the big stage.

Skipper Dasun Shanaka (29) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (20) provided some brief hope during the middle overs when they put on 34 for the fifth wicket, but the last six wickets fell for just 34 runs as the parochial Sri Lanka crowd at Kardinia Park was left disappointed.

Earlier Namibia lost three wickets inside the Powerplay to be reduced to 43/3, before their experienced middle-order fought back hard to swing the ascendancy back their way. Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga (1/27) bowled well during the middle overs for Sri Lanka, but Frylinck and Smit got on top late to propel Namibia to a handy score on a tricky batting pitch.

Sri Lanka have 48 hours to lick their wounds and recover ahead of their second match at the tournament against the UAE in Geelong on Tuesday. It will be a must-win encounter for the reigning Asia Cup champions, with a second consecutive loss to likely leave them down the barrel of a shock exit in the First Round. Conversely, Namibia will get the chance to book a Super 12 berth when they take on the Netherlands on Tuesday afternoon, also in Geelong.

Meanwhile, the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup turned out to be a thriller as Netherlands edged past UAE by three wickets in the final over to gain a crucial couple of points in Geelong. CP Rizwan’s decision, to bat first after winning the toss, didn’t turn out to be fruitful for the UAE as their batters couldn’t adapt well to the conditions in Geelong, with Netherlands restricting them to 111/8. Netherlands chased the target in the second last ball of the penultimate over with three wickets still in their hands.

Scores in brief

NAMIBIA 163 for 7 (Frylinck 44, Smit 33*, Madushan 2-37) beat SRI LANKA 108 (Shanaka 29, Wiese 2-16, Scholtz 2-18, Shikongo 2-22, Frylinck 2-26) by 55 runs.

NETHERLANDS 112 for 7 in 19.5 overs (O’Dowd 23, Siddique 3-24) beat UAE 111 for 8 (Waseem 41, de Leede 3-19) by three wickets.