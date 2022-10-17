Share:

PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif has expressed anger over the party’s leadership over debacle in the by elections.

The PML-N London based top leader, has issued warning to the party’s ministers and officials over their poor performance in the election, party sources said. He has summoned an immediate report from the party’s top leadership over defeat of the PML-N candidates in by elections.

According to sources, the party leaders and candidates have blamed Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and other party leaders responsible for the defeat.

“PML-N could also have won, when Musa Gilani won the election with big margin,” PML-N leaders complained.

“Imran Khan addressed over 50 public meetings, while our leadership didn’t participate in the election campaign,” according to party leaders. “Maryam Nawaz, instead of leading the election campaign left for London, while Hamza did not leave his home,” party leaders lamented.

“PML-N has become disorganized, leaders have been limited to their personal self, while federal ministers not giving heed to the party workers,” quoting party leaders, sources said.

“Shehbaz Sharif is the party’s president but he has no time for the party. The social media and the party wings have not been active, mostly owing to the inactive leadership,” party leaders said.

“Price hike, heavy electricity bills and the party’s compromising narrative has resulted in the defeat in election,” party leaders said.

Nawaz Sharif has been informed about the party leaders’ feedback, sources said. He has directed for constitution of a fact-finding committee to know the reasons behind the defeat in by elections, sources added.