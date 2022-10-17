Share:

KARACHI-Joint Operating Officer election commission Sindh on Sunday denied any major complaint about polling in by elections.

Talking to media during a visit of the Superior College polling station in Shah Faisal Town, Javed Iqbal Shah said that there were complaints about belated beginning of polling at one or two places. “CCTV cameras have been installed at sensitive polling stations,” he said.

“The polling process was started at 8:00 in the morning,” he said. “We are thankful of the Rangers and Police for their assistance,” election commission officer said. He asked the citizens to cast their votes and become part of the democratic process. Sindh Election Commission Joint Operating Officer also denied any incident of lawlessness adding that the police and rangers’ officials standing side by side with the election commission.

The Election Commission holding by elections at eight national and three provincial assembly seats across the country today. In Sindh, by polls are being held at two National Assembly constituencies in Karachi.

Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday telephoned the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon regarding the overall by-elections’ situation in the city.

He asked the IGP for ensuring the peaceful conduct of by-elections in the mega city. The Governor also expressed his reservations over the street crime in the city. He directed the IGP to control the street crime in an effective way. He further said that the police should make all-out efforts for the protection of lives and properties of the people.

The IGP informed the Governor that foolproof security arrangements had been made for the by-elections in the city.