Share:

BUREWALA - A woman was killed while her husband sustained serious in­juries after a speeding truck ran over the motorcycle at Multan Road on Sunday.

According to the rescue officials, a motorcycle was hit by a speeding truck while overtaking near Chitti Pulli Multan Road.

Safia Bibi died on the spot while her husband Shabbir Ahmed sus­tained serious injuries. Upon re­ceiving information, rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body and the injured to district headquarters hospital.

The truck driver managed to es­cape from there. Police have start­ed legal action into the incident.

Meanwhile, Sargodha Police on Sunday claimed to have arrested six alleged drug-peddlers and re­covered narcotics from them. Dur­ing the ongoing drive against drug-peddlers, teams of different police stations conducted raids and ar­rested Muhammad Shaukat, Nasir, Ramzan, Mukhtiar Khan, Qaisar and Ghulam Murtaza and recov­ered 3.5-kg hashish and 65 litres of liquor from them. Cases have been registered against the accused.

Meanwhile, Burewala Police have arrested three notorious dacoits after exchange of fir­ing when they were escaping after snatching cash and valu­ables from three different petrol pumps in district Vehari on Sun­day morning.

Taking action on the emergency call received through the police emergency helpline, about three dacoits escaped towards Tiba Sul­tanpur after snatching cash and valuables from three different pet­rol pumps of district Vehari. The police officials of Tiba Sultanpur police and Elite Force started chas­ing the criminals.

All of a sudden, the criminals started firing on the police party and the police officials also retali­ated in which all the three dacoits were injured and later arrested by the police recovering from them six illegal weapons and rounds, police sources said. They added that the arrested criminals were most wanted criminals and mem­bers of a notorious inter-district dacoit gang.

The injured criminals were shift­ed to hospital where one of them was told to be in critical condi­tion. The arrested criminals were identified as Arshad Abbasi, Bilal and Rizwan, however, further in­vestigations were underway from them, the police sources added.

YOUTH SHOT DEAD

A youth was shot dead over a trivial issue in the jurisdiction of Jhal Chakian police station here on Sunday. According to police, the incident took place at Chak No 54-NB where one Kabir shot dead Arsalan, 21, over a minor issue. Po­lice reached the spot and shifted the body to a nearby hospital for postmortem. Investigation was underway.

MINOR KILLED IN ROAD ACCIDENT

A minor was killed while his el­der brother sustained serious inju­ries in a road accident, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station, Faisalabad on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122, the accident took place near 240 Morh on Syedwala road where a rashly driven car hit a motor­cycle. As a result, 4-year-old Sa­miullah, resident of Sammundri died on the spot while his elder brother Mudassir (25) sustained serious injuries.

The injured was shifted to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) hospital Ja­ranwala. Police took the body into custody and started investigation