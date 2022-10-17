Share:

One person was killed and three other were wounded when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a tractor trolley in Okara on Sunday night.

According to details, the accident occurred at the Baseerpur Road where a recklessly driven tractor trolley hit a motorcycle, killing and woman on the spot and injuring her husband and two children.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. Police sources informed that the driver of the tractor trolley managed to escape from the scene after the accident.