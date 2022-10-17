Share:

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) will meet on Friday, October 20, to decide Pakistan’s fate.

According to the sources within the finance ministry, a FATF Plenary meeting is taking place in Paris next week. It is the first FATF Plenary to be held under the two-year Singapore Presidency of T. Raja Kumar.

Pakistan is likely to exit the FATF’s infamous grey list after a period of four years as it has successfully complied with the 34-points action plan related to terror financing and money laundering.

In the light of FATF’s plan, the trade in gold and properties has been made documented, the sources said.

After the meeting, Raja Kumar, the FATF president will address a news conference in which announcement to remove Pakistan from its infamous grey list, the sources said.

In a statement, earlier this year, the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has acknowledged that Pakistan has “substantially completed its two action plans”, saying that the watchdog will now schedule an on-site visit to verify the implementation of the measures.

However, Pakistan has not been formally removed from the FATF’s grey list. In a statement, the watchdog acknowledged that Pakistan has completed both its action plans, covering 34 items and said this showed the necessary political commitment was in place to sustain implementation and improvement in the future.