LAHORE-Pakistan’s promising 10-year-old Mahnoor Ali claimed the 18th Penang Malaysian Open Junior Squash Championship trophy after defeating top seed Avantikhashrii Seenivasagam of Malaysia in the final played at Penang, Malaysia on Sunday.

It was first ever gold medal for Pakistan in the international squash event of a 10-year-old girl, who entered the championship as a qualifier, and won the final by beating top seed Malaysia’s Avantgikhashrii Saveenivasgam. “We are delighted the way, she played and recorded a straight sets victory against host Malaysian player,” Mahnoor’s mother said.

Mahnoor started the final match with fast tempo and didn’t give much time to her rival to settle down, thus recording a straight sets victory with the score being 11-4, 11-1 and 11-3. Throughout the championship, Mahnoor remained outstanding, showing her superiority and classic game of attacking shorts and forceful smashes.

She thanked all the Pakistanis, her parents and siblings, international squash player Mehwish Ali, her coaches, DG Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and squash legend Qamar Zaman for extending all-out support to her and guided her to play the international squash.

“I will work harder and win back more tournaments in the world of squash,” Mahnoor said. “I am so excited to have won the Malaysian Junior U-11 title for Pakistan and I am thankful to the PSF President and the entire squash family for their prayers and support,” Mahnoor said.

It is certainly a gift to the people of Pakistan, who celebrated World Squash Day on Saturday. She was also widely applauded by squash legends and officials on winning the title in Malaysian Junior Squash in the age of just 10 years.